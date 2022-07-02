The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

NTFA Premier Division: Brady Gee, James Long lead George Town past Hillwood as Bracknell claim grand final rematch

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated July 2 2022 - 9:09am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONTEST: Hillwood's Hamish Leedham and George Town's James Long contest the ruck. Picture: Adam Daunt

George Town supporters may be believing in miracles after the Saints claimed their eighth win in nine games with victory at Hillwood 12.7 (79) to 8.7 (55).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.