Police search for youth after attempted armed robbery in state's South

Tasmania Police have identified a youth allegedly involved in two armed robbery attempts in the state's South last night, but are still searching for his whereabouts.
According to police, a male approached staff at Woolworths in Hobart's CBD at about 4:20pm and demanded money while holding a Stanley knife.
No money was taken, and the offender ran from the store when approached by security.
At about 5:25pm the same night, a male entered the Touch of Asia restaurant in Sandy Bay and stole a quantity of cash from the till while holding a Stanley knife.
There have been no reported injuries.
Tasmania Police said investigations are continuing and is asking anyone who witnessed the male at the time of the incidents, or has information about his whereabouts to contact police on 131 444.
