Updated

Tasmania Police are searching for a person allegedly involved in two armed robbery attempts in Hobart last night

Clancy Balen
Clancy Balen
July 2 2022
Police search for youth after attempted armed robbery in state's South

Tasmania Police have identified a youth allegedly involved in two armed robbery attempts in the state's South last night, but are still searching for his whereabouts.

