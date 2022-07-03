The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Auditor-General finds lack of government coordination impacted digital access during pandemic

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
July 3 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian Auditor-General Rod Whitehead. Picture: Adam Holmes

The Auditor-General has found a lack of coordination between government agencies impacted on the state's ability to address digital access issues during the pandemic.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.