The Auditor-General has found a lack of coordination between government agencies impacted on the state's ability to address digital access issues during the pandemic.
In the COVID-19 - Response to Social Impacts report released this week, Tasmanian Auditor-General Rod Whitehead said responsibility for digital inclusion initiatives was "fragmented" and spread across various government agencies.
Mr Whitehead found the agencies responsible for delivering digital inclusion initiatives - State Growth, and Digital Strategy and Services within DPAC - were not asked to address specific issues related to digital inclusion during the pandemic.
Further, apart from Digital Ready for Business, none of the agencies received additional funding for digital inclusion strategies.
The report identified the Our Digital Future strategy as lacking in clear governance frameworks to be effectively delivered, and suggested a single point of cross-agency leadership be implemented.
It also recommended the strategy be supported with actions, key performance indicators and timelines for closing the state's digital divide.
The Auditor-General's report identified the elderly, low-income earners, the unemployed and people with disabilities as disproportionately impacted by a lack of access to digital services.
Lockdowns during the pandemic placed extra pressure on the state to provide online services, but recent data from the Australian Digital Inclusion Index shows the state continues to grapple with significantly lower digital inclusion rates than other states.
However, science and technology minister Madeleine Ogilvie said in a statement on Friday the state had made improvements "year on year" in the ADII, with Tasmania increasing by 15.6 points since 2014.
Ms Ogilvie said the state government had committed to improving digital inclusion statewide through its 2019 Digital Ready for Daily Life program, which received a further $700,000 in 2021 to extend the program for another four years.
Tasmanian Council of Social Services chief executive Adrienne Picone said on Thursday the state government had failed to provide additional funding for consumer-focused digital inclusion initiatives in the latest budget.
"The ADII is telling us that Tasmania is at the bottom of the barrel in all three indices of access, affordability and ability," Ms Picone said.
"If we can't get online, to access services, to look for work, to pay our bills and connect with others, if we're not able to do those things, then it just widens the gap for so many people".
In their 2022/2023 Budget Priorities Statement, TasCOSS also proposed a Digital Consumer Reference Group composed of stakeholders to represent the needs of consumers.
However, the report did highlight the effective rollout of Lifeline Tasmania's 1800 service and the Mental Health Council of Tasmania's #Checkin website as successful digital initiatives.
