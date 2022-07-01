A pair of Launceston products will take the next steps of their mainland careers this weekend.
Boxer Tyler Blizzard and kickboxer Casey Lockett, members of Launceston Boxing and MMA Club, have fights in New South Wales and Victoria respectively.
Competing in his second professional fight, Blizzard will be taking on Harrison Winters, while Lockett battles Nasar Kassab for the 76kg IKBF Australian title.
Launceston Boxing and MMA Club's Twigs Millwood will be in both corners, starting with Blizzard on Saturday night.
"His left hook is unreal and he's just so strong and ultra competitive," Millwood said of Blizzard.
"It's always going to be a good fight regardless of what any scores say when Tyler is involved in a fight.
"It should be good to see him start stringing a few together now that he's moved out of the amateurs."
The 24-year-old, who is under the tutelage of three-time world champion Jeff Fenech, had his first professional fight in April, defeating Daniel Harwood by unanimous decision.
The fight was his first following a five-year lay-off after his amateur career, having represented Australia at Youth Commonwealth Games and amateur world championships before Fenech got him back.
"Anyone that knows boxing in Australia will probably agree with me that Jeff is one of the best we've ever had," Millwood said.
"Just to be able to have someone there like that with his contacts as well as the experience and knowledge that he's gained over the years - he trained Mike Tyson there for a bit as well.
"He's pretty legit Jeff, so it's good for Tyler because he gets good opportunities."
Having won an Australian amateur boxing title as well as two Muay Thai titles, Lockett comes into his Sunday bout knowing what to do on the big stage.
With Millwood in his corner as trainer, cut man and coach alongside Steve Wallace, Lockett has been preparing strongly for this fight.
"Casey has been training his guts out for like the last two years so this fight is the culmination of a long process for him," he said.
"They [opponents] will take a fight with him, watch some of his fights and all of a sudden they'll pull out so he's ready to go.
"He's sharp as a tack, his weight's good and he's ready to take that belt and take it further again."
Millwood praised the 22-year-old's timing and patience, saying his level-headedness is well beyond his years.
While both fighters are obviously gunning for victories, Millwood is just pleased his students are challenging themselves.
"The wins don't really bother me, I just like seeing all of our guys stepping up and taking hard fights and proving to the mainland that Tassie guys can fight as well," he said.
"As long as they are competitive, it doesn't really bother me, it's all apart of a bigger picture."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
