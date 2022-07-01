The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Loan scheme boon for new home buyers

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
July 1 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SAFE AS HOUSES: Mieke, Lucian, Robbie, Silas Bandit (dog) and Ada Tynan. Picture: Rob Thompson.

Lately, Robbie Tynan and his family, including a cat and a dog, have been living in cramped quarters in the house of his mother-in-law in Launceston.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.