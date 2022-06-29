The Rotary Club of Launceston West donated $1000 to The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal and said homelessness was on the rise in the region and everyone was doing it tough.
Club member Winston Quaile described the homeless situation as devastating,
Advertisement
"It's devastating in a way and a little bit hard to understand why we are suddenly short on all these houses, it just seems to be more than we have ever experienced before.
"Some of them are really doing it tough, particularly in this weather," he said.
Club president Marilyn Quaile said homelessness was becoming an increasing issue in the community.
"It's not just single people, it's families as well.
"It's really sad to see families coming in for a meal because that's their priority. They need their family together and they need food for the kids," Ms Quaile said.
To donate in person to The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal, drop into our office in Cimitiere Street.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.