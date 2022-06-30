New delay for Spirit of Tasmania vessels

The Examiner
The 2023 launch for new Spirit of Tasmania vessels has been cancelled

By Isabel Bird
Updated June 30 2022 - 2:54am, first published 1:55am
The first Spirit of Tasmania vessel which was to be launched in 2023 will now not arrive in the state until 2024 due to delays caused by the war in Ukraine.

