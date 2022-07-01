Those wishing to catch a glimpse of the awe-inspiring laser show that is Bicheno Beams are being urged to book their East Coast accommodation promptly or risk missing out.
Started on July 1 and running every evening during the month of July this free, family friendly event is expected to draw audiences from around Tasmania and interstate. The show is also an environmentally sensitive event and measures are in place to respect the local penguin habitat.
Advertisement
Bicheno Beams spokesman David Reed said accommodation was fast booking out.
"This is a not-to-be-missed experience on Tasmania's stunning East Coast and we expect it to be extremely popular," he said.
"Accommodation is limited and so I would recommend booking sooner rather than later."
Bicheno Beams is a world-class light show developed by Melbourne's Genius Laser Technology Company and set by scenic Waubs Bay.
East Coast Tourism CEO Rhonda Taylor said the event was a major draw card for the region during the traditionally quiet winter season.
"It certainly gives a boost in terms of tourism but what's also lovely to see is how it brings the community together," she said.
"Bicheno Beams is entirely volunteer-run and wouldn't be possible without the generosity of locals. It creates a sense of community spirit and pride in the East Coast."
Mr Reed agreed and thanked the volunteers for their tireless support.
"The nights may be chilly but the warm welcome from local volunteers who host the show each night will add to the experience."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.