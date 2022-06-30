A historic rivalry will be reprised when Hillwood and George Town clash in the battle of the Tamar.
It will be a game of high stakes with the Sharks attempting to jump into the top five against the in-form Saints, who have claimed seven wins in their last eight games.
The two clubs' shared history is not lost on the Sharks duo of Alistair Taylor and Mack Blazely.
"In 2019, my first game here, there was 3500 to 4000 people here, it was packed, everyone gets around it and gets down here from this side of the river," Blazely said.
Taylor added: "I am originally from George Town so when Hillwood came to George Town, they didn't want to lose to one another and that's the way it is.
"It's sort of the battle of the Tamar in a little way and you don't really like each other because you're so close to one another."
Hillwood vice-president Tony Newport is expecting a passionate crowd to set upon the Sharks' fortress with the two sides in finals contention.
"It's a great rivalry because while these blokes are out there playing, most of us are talking to each other because we know each other," he said.
"The supporters take it a bit harder, especially the older supporters when George Town beat us."
The two combatants have been the major improvers of the premier division after the two sides finished in eighth and ninth last season.
"No matter the position of the ladder both teams come to play and it's a good physical contest when we play each other," Blazely said.
"It's always talked about the rivalry that we've always had for 60 years and obviously we try to get up for every game but this one is spoken about a little bit more.
"In terms of that fifth spot it's us, Scottsdale and South Launnie ... so in terms of our season it's very important for us to get a win this weekend as it is for George Town to get another game clear."
Deloraine are set to lose Adam Crawford to a knee injury but will regain experienced midfielder Lochie Dornauf in time for the Longford game.
The 2019 Hec Smith Medallist and former Roos coach has been out with injury since Deloraine's clash with Rocherlea in round five.
Dornauf has been a key part of the Roos since returning to the club in 2019 after a VAFA stint.
Roos coach Nathan Lowe said his club welcomed the opportunity to test themselves against a team pushing for finals as they continued to give young players exposure to the senior level.
The Tigers are aiming for their third league win in a row against the winless Roos after taking Bridgenorth and South Launceston to sit a game clear in fourth spot.
"We're looking forward to playing at home, especially coming off a good win against South, we regain a few guys this week so we're looking forward to Deloraine and putting our best foot forward," Longford coach Beau Thorp said.
"We're definitely taking no prisoners this weekend with Deloraine ... we'll be training [and playing] like it's the end of the season."
Bracknell and South Launceston feature in another top-five fixture with the Redlegs looking to further consolidate their hold on top spot while South can solidify fifth spot.
The reigning premiers will be looking to square the ledger in the rematch of last season's grand final against South Launceston after their round-three defeat.
Bridgenorth will travel to Rocherlea as the two sides resume hostilities on Saturday.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
