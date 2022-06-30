Tasmanian cricketer Jarrod Freeman is excited by the prospect of playing in front of a home crowd.
Launceston's UTAS Stadium was announced as the host venue of the October 26 one-day cup match-up against Victoria, making it the first game played in the North since the Tigers defeated NSW in December 2009.
Advertisement
Born and raised in George Town, the off-spinner has taken to the field in front of a Launceston crowd before, playing for the Hurricanes against the Strikers in 2019.
"It's really great to have high-quality domestic cricket coming to the North of the state," he said in a post on the Tasmanian Tigers' Facebook page.
"It's been a long time coming and I can't wait to play up there."
Playing for George Town, Beaconsfield and Mowbray before making the move down South to play for Lindisfarne, the 21-year-old has been a regular in Tasmania's Sheffield Shield side over the past two seasons.
Picking up 24 wickets across 11 matches at the first-class level, Freeman hasn't been able to nail down a spot in the Tigers' one-day side, playing two games, one in 2019 and one in 2021.
He's often been stuck behind recognised one-day bowler Tom Andrews and the now-relocated Ben Manenti, meaning he may get his chance when the competition starts in September.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.