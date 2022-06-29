The Examiner
Tasmania's COVID-19 public health emergency declaration ends

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
June 29 2022 - 7:00pm
A thousand new cases, but COVID-19 directive comes to an end

Tasmania recorded its 90th COVID19-related death on Wednesday, but Premier Jeremy Rockliff advised the government had no plans to extend the public health emergency declaration ending on June 30.

