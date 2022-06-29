A thousand new cases, but COVID-19 directive comes to an end

Tasmania recorded its 90th COVID19-related death on Wednesday, but Premier Jeremy Rockliff advised the government had no plans to extend the public health emergency declaration ending on June 30.
Mr Rockliff confirmed the emergency directive would end on Thursday after extending it several times throughout the pandemic.
"Can I reinforce the fact, Yes, the public health emergency is coming off tomorrow and a reminder that it was coming off on the 30th of May," he said.
"We extended it another month to ensure that Tasmanians were well prepared."
An extension to the emergency declaration was made back in May with Public Health director Dr Mark Veitch saying at the time further extensions would be unlikely.
"I expect this will be the last extension of the public health emergency declaration," he said.
"As case numbers slowly fall, and complications of COVID-19 remain manageable by our health system, we are approaching the time when the public health powers and actions enabled by the public health emergency declaration will no longer be needed to manage the threat posed by COVID-19."
After the second day of more than 1000 new cases were recorded the Premier was asked if he was concerned by the spike in cases, but Mr Rockliff said he believed the balance was right.
"I believe we do have the balance right and I believe that we are transitioning now to living with COVID," he said.
"But, I always want to remind Tasmanians that COVID still exists, the pandemic is not over in that sense, and all those COVID safe behaviours with hand hygiene, physical distancing, covering your coughs and sneezes staying at home if you're unwell are just as important now as they were at the start of the pandemic."
The rise in cases also saw 38 people with COVID-19 in hospital care on Wednesday morning, with five people being cared for in intensive care units.
With the potential for a new variant of the coronavirus to enter the community, including the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, Mr Rockliff said restrictions would be again implemented if the need arose.
"That's not the advice that we're receiving at this particular time," he said.
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
