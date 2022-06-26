The Launceston Tornadoes have ended their Victorian road-trip in defeat after the Nunawading Spectres proved too strong in the 105 to 91 win.
The first half was an entertaining shoot-out as the Spectres took an early lead in the 31-29 term in front of their home fans.
It was end-to-end between the two sides as Alice Kunek (27 points, seven rebounds) and Keely Froling (30 points, nine rebounds) led the way for their respective sides in the opening term.
The Spectres were impeccably accurate from around the shooting key with 60 per cent field goal shooting across the home side which was led by Cassidy Mihalko (26 points, 76 per cent) and Emma Pearce (15 points, 100 per cent FG).
That all came to the forefront during second term as Nunawading shot the lights out in the second quarter to outscore Launceston 22-15 in the period.
The third term continued the foundations for the Spectres as their defensive structure held the Tornadoes to three consecutive scoreless trips prior to the final minute of the term.
Charli Kay ended the scoring drought to cut the margin but Rachel Antoniadou landed a deep three-pointer from just past the halfway line on the buzzer to hand the momentum back to the Spectres, who needed a win to move to fourth place.
That momentum carried into the final term as the Spectres grew their lead to a 21-point margin with five minutes to play in the quarter.
The Tornadoes appeared tired from their late Saturday game against the Supercats but they battled out to the final siren with Micah Simpson delivering her most impressive game of the season.
The Tornadoes' vice-captain delivered 23 points with 7-8 shooting from beyond the arc to be a major factor.
Launceston's line-up should hopefully be boosted Marianna Tolo, who did not see court time as the franchise wait for her clearance from FIBA.
The final term resembled the first as the two sides went shot-for-shot across the quarter with Simpson being locked-in with her shooting stroke but the Spectres' lead proved too great for the visitors.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
