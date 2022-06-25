The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NBL1: Kelsey Griffin, Keely Froling lead Launceston over Geelong Supercats

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated June 25 2022 - 10:29am, first published 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POINTS GALORE: Kelsey Griffin led everyone on the court with 33 points against the Geelong Supercats. Picture: Paul Scambler

Kelsey Griffin has inspired the Launceston Tornadoes to victory as the Australian Opal put on a clinc against the Geelong Supercats in the 77-73 win.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.