Kelsey Griffin has inspired the Launceston Tornadoes to victory as the Australian Opal put on a clinc against the Geelong Supercats in the 77-73 win.
It was a top-four clash worthy of the name with the Supercats and visiting Tornadoes unable to be separated for much of the night at the Geelong Arena.
After an even first-term, the Supercats took a slender lead at the main break as Sarah Elsworthy (21 points, nine rebounds) came alive alongside former Tornadoes Sara Blicavs (16 points, eight rebounds) and Sarah O'Neill (10 points, five rebounds).
Elsworthy's defensive prowess threatened to break the game in favour of the Supercats in the third term as both sides were accurate from the free-throw line.
Only a Mariah Payne go-ahead three-pointer late in the third combined with a Keely Froling lay-up to take the lead into the final change.
When the game was on the line, it was the familiar duo of Froling (17 points) and Griffin who came to the Torns' rescue with the latter adding eight points in the final term.
Griffin's game-high 33 points included some crucial final-term buckets while the pair combined for 30 rebounds collectively to edge the home side on the glass.
Their contributions during maximum minutes were vital given the Tornadoes' new import Marianna Tolo did not see court time as she waits for a clearance from FIBA before suiting up for her new side.
The game continued to be tight in the closing minutes with the Tornadoes leading despite O'Neill and Blicavs threatening to steal the game from their former side as they posted a three-pointer and lay-up respectively but the Tornadoes held firm.
Launceston will be back in action on Sunday with a midday fixture against the Nunawading Spectres at the Nunawading Basketball Centre as they look to close out a successful road-trip.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
