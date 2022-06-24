The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Corey Mitchell Gesler has pleaded not guilty to two charges arising from an incident on January 9-10, 2018

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated June 24 2022 - 4:33am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man tells of seeing injured man on road

A Waverley man noticed electrical tape around the neck of a man he heard groaning on the road outside his home in 2018.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.