Woman jailed for smashing up childcare centre

An ice-affected woman who smashed up a Devonport childcare centre causing $62,000 worth of damage received an eight-month jail sentence.
But Karli Breeze Newitt, now 38, of Devonport, had five months of the jail term suspended for two years.
She will eligible for release in August, 2022. She must pay an insurance company $62,789.77 in compensation and Reece High School $518.
Newitt pleaded guilty to a count of burglary and unlawfully injuring property on October 13, 2019.
Justice Robert Pearce said Newitt broke into the Paisley Park Early Learning Centre using a metal object.
"Inside you did a great deal of damage to furniture, fittings and telecommunications equipment," he said.
"You trashed the storeroom containing art supplies, bedding, linen decorations and infant products.
"Paint and glitter were strewn around the walls of the centre.
"Numerous windows were broken...plasterboard in the ceiling was cracked.
"Blood stains were left on door handles, on furniture , in the shower cubicle and even on trusses in the roof space.
"A shower head was pulled from its fitting and left on the floor."
The centre was closed for three days while it was cleaned up.
"Eight skip bins were required to dispose of equipment furniture and fittings," Justice Pearce said..
Justice Pearce said Newitt's 11-year marriage ended in 2018.
"I understand it you initially had care of your four children, but ongoing problems created by your husband led you first to a woman's shelter.
"You claim that he had been violent and threatening.
"Of course we have no way of testing the correctness of that allegation and mention it only to put in context the subsequent deterioration of your mental health."
Justice Pearce said she resorted to the use of methylamphetamine.
"You developed a serious addiction which you have been struggling with ever since.
He said that Newitt's no longer claimed that she broke into the Centre to escape an attacker.
"That account would not explain the bizarre nature of the damage you did which could in my view only be rationally explained by having been done in the grip of a drug-induced frenzy," he said.
"You caused senseless damage which imposed a considerable cost and caused a great deal of disruption and inconvenience."
He said it was an aggravating feature of her conduct that she was on bail at the time of the offences.
A previous conviction for drink driving on December 5, 2018 comprised the "remarkably high alcohol level of 0.321" for which she received a suspended sentence.
"An assessment report from the Community Corrections indicates that you require a very high level of intervention," he said.
The report said she was unsuitable for community service.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
