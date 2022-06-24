The Examiner

Winter is the perfect time for planting trees, shrubs and roses

By Les Hodge
June 24 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ROSY: If a new rose bed is being developed choose a sunny position that is also reasonably sheltered. Pictures: Shutterstock

Have you ever taken notice of the plants in your garden during the winter months?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.