An ongoing exhibit of works by female artists has seen 50 new artworks added that are now on display at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery.
The exhibition Herself! first launched in December 2020 and celebrates the range and richness of art by women in QVMAG's collection.
QVMAG senior curator of visual art and design Ashley Bird said that the exhibition was an opportunity to share the stories and talents of female artists.
"Herself! showcases a brilliant display of talented female artists on a local, national and global scale from within the QVMAG collection," he said.
"Visitors can expect to see familiar favourites including Bea Maddock and Lola Greeno, alongside hidden gems within the collection from Dorothy Stoner, Penny Smith and Katy Woodroffe."
Mr Bird said that the exhibition allowed for a constant rotation of works on display.
"There are some things that I love that we have in our collection from female artists and we can have this changeover each six months and still have a fresh exhibition for years. We have local, national and international artists on display, as well as artists who have moved to Tasmania."
Artist Leonie Duff said that her pastel works are her way of expressing what she is going through in life.
Her oil on canvas work 'Considering my landscape' was her entry in a past Glover Prize, which received a highly commended from the judges.
"I have piece of work here entitled 'Considering my landscape' which was done in a very difficult year for me," she said.
"I had just been through a cancer ordeal and had no opportunity to get out into the landscape and I thought what am I going to paint
"My life as a woman, and it's a chosen life, has been to look after other people which involves the kitchen and I thought I would do a painting that says something about that. The artwork talks about the landscape of my life."
Herself! is on display at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery at Royal Park.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
