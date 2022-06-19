The Launceston Tornadoes have capped their ideal Victorian road-trip after triumphing over the Melbourne Tigers 79-65.
It was a rallying performance from Sarah Veale's side after the Tigers produced a strong first term in front of their home fans with a 15-10 lead.
The Tigers found several nice looks inside the paint in the opening term, highlighted by Courtney Gaze-Persson's cutting pass to Nikki Metcalfe. Tess Heal (17 points) and Metcalfe (13 points) led the Tigers' scoring.
The Tornadoes fought back in the second term as the two sides continued to engage in a physical encounter. The Tornadoes' key duo of Keely Froling (23 points, 14 rebounds, four assists) and Kelsey Griffin (26 points, 15 rebounds, five assists) started to have an impact.
Trailing by one point entering the third term, Launceston delivered their best quarter for the game as they moved into the lead due to a in the 28-17 quarter.
Griffin and Froling's physicality across the boards and Mariah Payne's accuracy (17 points, 5-8 three-pointers) from the perimeter was a potent force throughout the fixture.
The Tigers struggled to match the Tornadoes in their key strengths as the visitors out-rebounded (44-34) the home side and were superior from the free-throw line and from range.
The Tornadoes will face the Geelong Supercats at the Geelong Arena on June 25 as part of another weekend double-header.
Launceston will back-up for a game against the Nunawading Spectres on June 26 at Nunawading Basketball Centre.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
