The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Moves afoot to make Basslink a user-pays regulated asset

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated June 17 2022 - 6:33am, first published 6:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hydro profits secure without Basslink revenue, says chief

Hydro Tasmania will not forego future profits as a result of the termination of the Basslink Service Agreement, the Public Accounts Committee has heard.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.