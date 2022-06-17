The Tasmania Devils will have a different line-up on Saturday as they face the Dandenong Stingrays at Kingston's Twin Ovals.
Losing five to the Allies at the under-18 national championships and three others to injury and illness, the side's depth will be tested but coach Jeromey Webberley is eager to give new players an opportunity.
"We've been blessed this year as such to have some continuity within our group, I think we've only played about 28 players off the top of my head," he said.
"It's been really difficult to give spots, the group has been winning and performing well and we've been lucky with injuries so far this year.
"It's a bit of a different test for us this week but I think it also brings a bit of excitement to the group as well with so many guys either playing their first game in Tassie colours or coming into the team for the first time as well."
North Launceston trio Brandon Leary, Lachie Cowan and Seth Campbell, as well as Launceston's Colby McKercher and Clarence's Tom McCallum all miss through the Allies as Isaac Hyatt, Liam Jones and Will Splann are ill or injured.
Last season's development league leading goalkicker Cooper Warren (Launceston) will make his Devils debut as fellow Northern players Ethan Hubbard and Oscar Van Dam (North Launceston) earn their recall.
Despite being undermanned, Webberley thinks they have what it takes to get the win if they continue to play the Devils' contested brand of football.
"Can we win? Yeah, absolutely we can," he said.
"We think that we can any week that we play with whoever is on the park and I know I've said before that the squad that we've got, they will represent the jumper well.
"If they do that and we get things right, then we give ourselves an opportunity to win the game."
The Devils have had a really strong start to their 2022 season, sitting in third place on the ladder with a win-loss record of 6-2.
The Stingrays, who will be at full strength for the match-up due to Victoria Country's under-18 campaign not starting until Saturday, June 26, sit in fifth having won five and lost two.
"We've played some good footy, the one thing I've been proud of with this group is that when the going's been tough, they've been able to respond," Webberley said.
"It's going to be tough this weekend and I'm sure they will give a response."
The side's last game saw them defeat the Murray Bushrangers by 23 points with Cowan (29 disposals), Jones (25 disposals), Leary (three goals) and McCallum (23 disposals) starring.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
