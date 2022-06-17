The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NAB League: Tasmania Devils make eight changes for return

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated June 17 2022 - 5:49am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MISSING OUT: Launceston's Isaac Hyatt is one of eight changes to the Devils' side this week, missing through illness. Picture: Phillip Biggs

The Tasmania Devils will have a different line-up on Saturday as they face the Dandenong Stingrays at Kingston's Twin Ovals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.