Ashlea Mawer was so quiet when she joined Northern Hawks that coach Steffi Grenda did not think she would speak all season.
Eight years and 149 State League games later, the prolific goal-shooter has had a huge say on the club's fortunes, frequently hitting the famed 1000-goal milestone and playing a pivotal role in the 2018 and 2020 premierships.
Advertisement
As the club's reigning best and fairest winner prepares to become the latest in a glut of Northern players to hit 150 games - following teammate Danni Pickett and Cavaliers duo Estelle Margetts and Dana Lester - Mawer reflected on her enjoyable journey.
"It's eight seasons I've been at Hawks but it doesn't feel like it. It's just what I do every weekend and it's pretty cool," she said.
"When I look back, my first 50 games were so different to my second 50 and then again my third 50. The club has really helped me grow as a person not just as a player.
"I've really grown in confidence since I joined and I think my (teaching) job helps with that too, being in front of people all the time.
"The club is a big part of my life. It's like a family and you do get to call it home. People like Ann Pearce just do so much behind the scenes and (coach) Kellie Woolnough does what she does without a thank you. I'm very appreciative of the club and all the people behind the scenes."
Launceston-born Mawer went to Mowbray Primary and Launceston Grammar schools and played two seasons with Devon before joining Hawks.
"When Danni Pickett was moving to South Australia, Ann Pearce said there was a spot for me at goal shooter.
"I'd known Danni for a long time and I remember playing against her. They were big shoes to fill but I was about 18 and had not had much experience but was able to learn from people around me like Stef Grenda who was coaching us and Ashton Whiley in centre court and I just took all the advice I could get.
"I've hit 1000 goals a few times which is pretty cool but winning the two premierships was the best thing, especially the first one because I got to win it with my sister (Chelsea)."
The 26-year-old teacher at East Tamar Primary School is enjoying another productive season, playing goal attack as well as goal shooter for the Tasmanian team heading to the Australian Netball Championships in Traralgon in August while her club side remains unbeaten after 12 games.
"It's going really well. We're sitting on top of the ladder where we want to be.
"It does get a lot more difficult to remain focused so it's important we maintain our intensity at training and all push each other and keep each other accountable."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.