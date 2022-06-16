North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer is well aware how big this weekend's match-up is.
His third-placed Bombers host the second-placed Kingborough Tigers at UTAS Stadium, with a loss potentially throwing North to the wolves.
"It's massive, considering how close third through to fifth is and there's only four finals spots, so it's pretty tight between us, Clarence and Lauderdale," he said.
"It's a massive game, especially leading into a bye where everyone has the bye and they can see where everyone sits.
"We obviously beat them last time but those weather conditions probably don't play into the fact that it's going to be a pretty good day of weather on the weekend and their talls probably come into it a bit more on a good day.
"That's something that we are going to have to be concerned about because we are quite under-sized in defence so we are looking for a big team defensive effort."
A North Launceston loss coupled with wins to Clarence and Lauderdale, who face North Hobart and Glenorchy respectively, would see all three sides equal on points and could have North sitting in fourth.
The match will be a special occasion for the club, debuting another member of the Mansell family, Oscar.
"Obviously with his father Brett being a premiership player and his brother Rhyan a three-time premiership player, for Oscar to debut is special for the club and the Mansell family," Cox-Goodyer said.
He joins Charlie Skipper, Dom Hay and Josh Rickard as inclusions, while the Bombers will miss Michael Stingel, who made his VFL debut last week but flared up a quadriceps injury.
As has been the theme often this season, the Bombers' coach is focusing on his side's effort for the weekend's clash, especially after back-to-back losses.
"It was a pretty disappointing result against Clarence, I wasn't too displeased with the result against Launceston - the effort was there, we just fell away at the end," he said.
"The effort against Clarence was pretty sub-par so we're looking for a big bounce back against a pretty good opposition this weekend.
"The challenges don't get any easier so we'll be looking for the guys to bounce back just through their effort because if you don't bring effort against good teams, you're probably going to be behind the eight-ball.
"Obviously it's well-spoken about with our age demographic and that our talent isn't quite up to the top level, so if we can bring effort, that's what we need to do to be able to compete and if we don't, they're going to be too skilful."
Cox-Goodyer is aware of how well Trent Baumeler's outfit have played since North defeated them last month, amassing strong wins over the competition's four other Southern sides.
Former Hawthorn player Kieran Lovell and Eddie Cole have been at their destructive best while forward targets Tyler Carter, Jack Tomkinson and Jordan Lane are always dangerous.
"They've been getting to their best footy," he said.
"They've got winners across the park, they've got a great midfield and when you add three genuine tall forwards in front of the footy that can take a good grab, it's pretty tough."
In some positive news for the Bombers, co-captain Ben Simpson's return is nearing following an indefinite break through concussion.
The 20-year-old hasn't played since the round-four Northern derby.
"He's been training on and off so he's got another week to prepare, potentially if he gets the all-clear he could be back after the next bye which is super exciting," Cox-Goodyer said.
"He drives the standards better than anyone and he's super important regardless of if he's playing or not.
"We'd love to get him back out there but it's been a slow approach but for a good reason because he's got a long life ahead of him and we want it to be as healthy as possible."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
