The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Oscar Mansell to debut as showdown awaits Northern Bombers

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
June 16 2022 - 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK: Young gun Josh Rickard is one of four inclusions this week. Picture: Phillip Biggs

North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer is well aware how big this weekend's match-up is.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.