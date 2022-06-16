Council slashes facility lease costs for sporting clubs

A Northern Tasmanian council will provide a 50 per cent discount for regular users of the municipality's sport and recreation facilities.
At Meander Valley's council meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Wayne Johnson announced the slash in costs would come as part of the council's 2022-23 budget.
The budget saw a substantial investment made in community grants, infrastructure, sports and recreation.
As a result of the changes, the council's budgeted revenue from sport and recreation facility fees and charges for the next financial year is set to be about $60,000 less than this financial year.
Eight buildings, seven sports grounds and two stadiums are included in the fees and charges structure.
The average cost to the council for the operation of each facility, excluding depreciation, is about $58,000.
The facilities are utilised by around 35 regular user groups and sporting clubs and the average cost-benefit to each of these regular users is $1700 per annum.
One of the facilities leased out by the council is the Deloraine Recreation Ground, which is used by the Deloraine Football Club.
Club president Don Tracey said the move was a step in the right direction and would result in the club saving about $7500 per year.
"We have 13 teams right across the board, with juniors and seniors - which is a pretty big achievement for a club in a town the size of Deloraine - and it takes a lot of money to run it," he said.
"This will go a long way to help us remain sustainable."
A similar sentiment was echoed by Westbury-based Meander Valley Suns Football Club president Steve Saltmarsh, however, he believed more could be done.
"We know some of the other football clubs in different areas don't pay fees, so that would be fantastic if we could also get to that point," he said.
"But for now, any fee reduction would be a huge benefit to us, for sure."
Launceston City FC's president Danny Linger said savings for the club was welcome, however, he hoped the council would be open to a conversation regarding future improvements he believed "needed to be done".
"I actually didn't mind the rates we were paying because the pitch is fantastic, especially the drainage, but things like upgraded LED lighting, new dugouts, and perimeter netting are really essential for a club competing in a state-wide competition," he said.
Hadspen Cricket Club vice president Paul Degetto said it was great news the council had listened to feedback.
"Fees have gone up significantly over the past 10 years, top a point where it was becoming unsustainable, he said.
"The council were very supportive during COVID in removing fees for a fair period where we couldn't hold functions.
"Sport plays a significant role in keeping people mentally and physically well and this will help us keep participation coast to a minimum, which will hopefully encourage more people to get out and try sport and meet new people."
