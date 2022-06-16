Premier Division action returns with the rising Saints looking to send a statement to the competition at Bracknell.
Last time the two sides played, the reigning premiers were the comprehensive victors in a 41-point triumph, but George Town have transformed in the weeks since the opening day fixture.
After dropping the first two games of the season, George Town have been arguably the form side of the competition with six consecutive wins to sit in third-place on the table.
It's a form guide good enough to worry the best sides in the competition and one that Bracknell coach Corry Goodluck has taken notice of since their first meeting.
"After playing them in round one, the senior guys kinda knew that they were going to upset some teams this year compared to where they were before," he said.
"They're much improved and you don't want to be caught off guard because they'll come out of the box and they'll run over you.
"Full credit to them, they're on the right path and improving each week."
Despite the Redlegs' recent success over the Saints, Goodluck felt the teams would be different to what lined-up in round one.
"They've gotten better as the rounds have gone on, looking at them now compared to what we saw in round one so we've got to get our match-ups right and be focused and go from there."
The match will also be Bracknell co-captain Will Fisher's 100th senior game.
"He's a very good club man and he's been at the club for some time now and just his leadership on the field and even off the field in the club rooms and at functions is very good," Goodluck said.
"On game day, we know what we're going to get from Will and he's a great leader, who's there to make others better and anything he can do, he's always put his hand up, it's a credit to him to reach 100 games."
Braidon Pearn and William McKenzie are likely to hold their places in the side after the youngsters impressed prior to the break.
Across at Deloraine, the Roos will aim to commemorate a special occasion as they remember long-time club trainer Terry Roles.
The club have partnered with South Launceston to host their own Big Freeze to fight MND in honour of the club stalwart who lost his battle with the disease a year ago.
While injured Deloraine on-baller Lochie Dornauf will not be playing, he reflected on the club holding 'Terry's Day' on Saturday.
"It's a great day and it means a lot to our community ... Terry was such an inspiration to us all through family ties or friendship ties so it is really nice to make an ode to him in some ways," he said .
"This is one of the reasons we play football, outside of getting the win, it's for the community. We're a community club first so for the players to give back is really good and really special.
"I know the Deloraine side will be competitive and combative."
It will mark the end of an extended break for the Bulldogs after they endured the double bye with an in-season bye and the representative break.
The Bulldogs will continue their youthful revolution when they hand Josh Harris his debut, the ninth so far for South Launceston this season.
"He'll bring speed to us, he's a good side and kicks the footy well. He was a bit of a late starter in pre-season but since he's come into the footy club, he's shown some really consistency," South Launceston coach Anthony Taylor said.
"We're looking to develop as many of these young guys as we can and give them a taste of senior footy, Josh is the next cab off the rank and he's thoroughly deserved and earned his position."
In the other weekend fixtures, Scottsdale will travel to Rocherlea as they aim to repeat their opening day result against the Tigers.
Bridgenorth will be hoping to re-create that first round feeling as they head to Longford in search of consecutive wins for the first time this season.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
