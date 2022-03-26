The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Good news

New wheels needed for a worthy cause as A Bus for Beau roles along

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
March 26 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOOD NEWS: Athleen Elwell of Ravenswood and her grandson Beau Dennis-Dance. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Like many 11-year-old boys, Beau Dennis-Dance loves AFL, fire trucks and going to school, but unlike many of his peers, Beau suffers from a severe form of cerebral palsy that makes some daily tasks difficult, while others are impossible.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Chounding

Andrew Chounding

Journalist & Health Reporter, The Examiner

An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.