The National Automobile Museum of Tasmania is set to hold its British Classics Launceston show for the Queen's birthday on Monday from 10am to 2pm.
It will be the second edition of the event which was created last year after NAMT representatives recognised a gap in shows specialising in British cars and motorcycles across the state.
Entry to the show is free and a reduced fee for museum admission will be offered to those wishing to see its collection, which was recently bolstered by the addition of numerous British classics.
NAMT manager Phil Costello said one of the picks of the bunch was a 1965 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III - 'Flying Spur' Sports Saloon, and encouraged the public to come down and check it out, despite the cold conditions forecast.
Mr Costello said 50 Tasmanians brought their British vehicles to the event last year and he expected a similar number this year.
One of the attendees planning to take a car to the event was Triumph Car Club secretary Tarni Reynolds, who said she has had a love affair with Triumph TR7s - which was the last model of cars the company made - since she was 12. Now aged 54, Ms Reynolds has two left of nine that she has owned during her life.
"My uncle owned a local service station and he was always into Jaguars and MGs, and one day I saw that a Triumph had my initials on it and I thought 'That one might be for me'," she said.
