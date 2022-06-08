A Northern Tasmania festival is returning for it's second year, combining farms with chefs, artists, musicians and composers to celebrate the journey of farming and food.
To be held from August 4-7, agriCULTURED aims to celebrate the passion and diversity of food and drink production in Northern Tasmania.
Advertisement
The festival will see over 60 of the countries biggest agricultural and food trailblazers leading the conversation, including landscape designer and TV host Costa Georgiadis, former chef and food critic turned producer Matt Evans and Gardening Australia presenter and author Hannah Moloney.
Chair of the event, Theresa Chapman, hopes the event facilitates innovation, co-operation and quality assurance in the industry to drive sustainable growth in the agriculture and tourism sectors.
"agriCULTURED features and celebrates the real heart of our food culture, which is the people," she said.
"Australia has ambitious targets for agriculture and food as it heads towards 2030. With demand for innovation in sustainable practices continuing to grow, collaboration, innovation and the sharing of information will be essential in achieving our targets.
"For industry, it provides a platform for voices across the whole spectrum of food systems in Tasmania - indigenous land managers, farmers, innovators, and inventors."
With the recent accreditation of Launceston as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, event organisers say Northern Tasmania is a natural fit to host the cultural program.
The four-day event will include dinners showcasing local produce, conversation on sustainability, fermentation demonstrations, on-farm workshops, artworks, music and a plethora of Tasmanian food and drinks.
Key locations include Grain of the Silo's restaurant, Launceston Harvest Market, Timbre, the Launceston Night Market and farms in the Meander Valley, among others.
Renowned Tasmanian chef Massimo Mele from Grain of the Silos at Invermay will be hosting a met the producers dinner, and said that having great relationships with food producers was fundamental to the restaurant's philosophy.
"We know our growers by name, we know and understand just what it takes to get the produce to our door, and we want to support them wherever possible" he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.