The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Covid

Man in state's North died from COVID, the 80th person in the state since 2020

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated June 9 2022 - 1:10am, first published 12:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State records 80th COVID death, 624 new cases

The number of COVID related deaths for Tasmania has reached 80, following the death of a man in his 80's in the state's North.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.