State records 80th COVID death, 624 new cases

The number of COVID related deaths for Tasmania has reached 80, following the death of a man in his 80's in the state's North.
Tasmania recorded 624 new cases overnight which was down from the previous day's total of 667.
The state's total number of active cases currently stands at 3,788.
There are 37 people in hospital with, 23 hospital patients are being treated specifically for COVID-19 symptoms.
14 COVID-19 positive cases are being treated for unrelated medical conditions and there is currently one person in the intensive care unit.
Premier and Minister for Health Jeremy Rockliff expressed his condolences to the man's family and said it was important to continue to stay on top of hygiene protocols and get vaccinated.
"With COVID still circulating in our community it's important to continue following the COVID-safe behaviours - practice good hand hygiene, follow social distancing, test when you have symptoms, stay home when you are unwell, and wear masks where required to do so," he said.
"And the most important thing you can continue to do to protect yourself, your family and the community is to roll up your sleeves and get vaccinated when you are due.
"If you haven't already, make a booking with one of the many providers across the state and get your vaccination as soon as possible."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas or any stories in the Arts and Events area, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
