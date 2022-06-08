Launceston's Dearne Taylor will captain the NTFAW representative side this long weekend.
It's the second year in a row Taylor has led the group and comes as the team was announced on Wednesday night at University of Tasmania Football Club.
Advertisement
"I didn't expect it, with the depth in our team, everyone's a leader," she said.
"I was definitely shocked at that."
It will be Taylor's second year of representative footy and she's likely to play in the midfield and up forward.
"We've got a different group but I think the feel around the girls is a lot better this year so it's super exciting and I'm really looking forward to the two games to come."
The NTFAW takes on Southern Football League women's on Saturday at UTAS Stadium.
The women's side also meets the North West Football League at Invermay Park at 12pm on Monday.
The games will be live-streamed which presents as a unique talent identification opportunity.
"It's super exciting for the girls especially the young ones coming through," Taylor said.
"It's a good step in the right direction for women's footy.
"Obviously with state league folding we didn't get that chance to put our talent on display so I think this weekend we'll really showcase what we've got to offer."
Taylor has played at UTAS Stadium before and rates it the "best ground in the state".
Meanwhile, NTFA president Scott Rigby highlighted the importance of representative footy.
"It provides an opportunity for the competition's elite players and coaches to perform on the best stage against the best, and it also provides opportunities for a competition to promote its own attributes outside of its own boundaries," he said.
"Representative football is a discussion that is being reinvigorated at the regional level in Tassie, and with these discussions, hopefully we will continue to grow opportunities across the state for our players and coaches to showcase their talents, noting that there are some difficulties around scheduling, and availabilities.
"However, the benefits are sizeable and very measurable when it is done right, and when it is done right, the legacy for players, coaches, volunteers and the competition as a whole can be invaluable."
All four Saturday games are at UTAS Stadium
Advertisement
Emma Attard, 10
Mikayla Binns, 30
Jemma Blair, 16
Zoe Bourne, 8
Madi Brazendale, 19
Hayley Breward, 4
Advertisement
Aprille Crooks, 12
Maggie Cuthbertson, 18
Maddie Fry, 2
Abbey Green, 50
Jenna Griffiths, 32
Kelsie Hill, 3
Advertisement
Georgia Hill, 21
Tyeisha Hinds, 6
Macenzi Lloyd, 9
Emily Mckinnell, 24
Georgia Nicholas, 22
Tahlia Powe, 13
Advertisement
Meg Radford, 34
Madi Reisinger, 26
Dearne Taylor, 29 (Captain)
Sophie Townsend, 25
Alex Hall, 44 (emergency)
Chloe Pitt, 17 (emergency)
Advertisement
Danielle Kelly, 35 (emergency)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.