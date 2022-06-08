The Examiner
Dearne Taylor named captain, NTFAW representative side announced

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated June 8 2022 - 11:13am, first published 11:00am
TEAM PHOTO: The NTFAW representative side at University of Tasmania Football Club on Wednesday night. Picture: Brian Allen

Launceston's Dearne Taylor will captain the NTFAW representative side this long weekend.

Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

