Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton announces new shadow ministry

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
Updated June 5 2022 - 7:42am, first published 7:41am
Liberal Braddon MHR Gavin Pearce will assist with the shadow portfolios of health and aged care.

Tasmanian senator Jonathan Duniam will serve as Shadow Environment Minister in the Liberal Party's new-look shadow ministry, announced on Sunday.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

Local News

