61-year-old will be sentenced on July 25, 2022

By Nick Clark
June 3 2022 - 5:30am
Man pleads guilty to rape and indecent assault

A Mowbray man pleaded guilty to five counts of rape, a count of indecent assault and a count of attempted rape when he faced the Launceston Magistrates Court.

