Man pleads guilty to rape and indecent assault

A Mowbray man pleaded guilty to five counts of rape, a count of indecent assault and a count of attempted rape when he faced the Launceston Magistrates Court.
The 61-year-old man was not represented by a lawyer when he pleaded guilty to the charges which all occurred on November 25, 2020.
The man pleaded guilty to indecent assault of a woman by touching her on the breasts, bottom and vagina over and under her clothes.
He also pleaded guilty to a total of four counts of digital rape of the woman's vagina.
A fifth count of rape comprised inserting his finger and tongue into her anus.
He also pleaded guilty to a count of attempted rape for attempting to have sexual intercourse without the woman's consent.
Magistrate Sharon Cure bailed the man to reappear in the Supreme Court in Launceston for sentence on July 25, 2022.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
