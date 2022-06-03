More than a fortnight has passed since the government stopped accepting suggestions for the location of Burnie's new courthouse, but Coasters will need to keep waiting for news on the result.
It follows a "short, targeted" EOI process that was triggered in March this year and designed to find a suitable site in the CBD.
That was in response to more than a year of community kickback against the government's plan to move the courthouse to the University of Tasmania's former campus on Mooreville Road.
Braddon Labor MHA Anita Dow this week accused Attorney-General Elise Archer of being "silent" on the issue since the EOI closed on May 18, but Ms Archer maintained she had been "very transparent" about the entire process.
"The EOI ... resulted in a strong response with a number of applications being submitted," the Attorney-General asserted.
"The evaluation of all the EOI submissions is currently underway by Treasury, and I expect to receive details on the current availability of potentially suitable alternative CBD site(s) shortly.
"This will enable the government to make a decision on the next steps for the project."
In the meantime Ms Dow has also accused Ms Archer of failing to address a 1200-signature petition against the relocation after it was tabled in parliament in March.
"[This] is not only disappointing but sends a message to the community that their concerns are not her priority," Ms Dow claimed.
"The fact that Ms Archer has neither responded to widespread concern or provided an update on whatever new plan she has contributes to anxiety within the community.
"Ms Archer should provide an update immediately and if she won't, the Premier needs to step in."
When asked why she had not responded to the petition within the two-week deadline, Ms Archer said she was "aware of this petition and the community's concerns" and "intend[ed] to respond shortly".
It also follows news the process had already cost the government $2.9 million, despite no significant building works and no final location locked in.
Meg Powell has been a journalist for the Advocate Newspaper in North-West Tasmania since 2019. She has covered a range of areas and issues including crime, health, environmental issues, business, social affairs , the arts and education. Got a story to share? Email megan.powell@theadvocate.com.au or call 0448 302 029
