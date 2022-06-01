'Systematic and predatory': Ex-Scout master guilty of historic sex abuse

Martinus Nicholas Hulsman used "his position as a Scout master to access opportunities to commit sexual offences" against six boys over a 14-year period, a judge said.
Justice Michael Brett said the 87-year-old's crimes were "systematic and predatory" and that although prison will be difficult for him given his age and poor health, that "is entirely of his own doing".
A 12 person jury in the Burnie Supreme Court deliberated for about four hours on Wednesday before unanimously finding Hulsman guilty of seven charges of child sexual abuse.
For his abuse of six boys, now all grown men, between the 1970s and 1990s, Hulsman was charged with persistent sexual abuse of a child, four counts of indecent assault and two counts of an indecent act with or directed at a child.
Hulsman was the Scout master of five of his victims, and while giving evidence each of them spoke about the fear and confusion they experienced as Hulsman abused them.
Few of them spoke about being abused when they were children, and Hulsman told at least three of them to not to tell anyone what had happened.
Crown prosecutor Mick Allen said each of these elements was aggravating, and that Hulsman's crimes represented a "signficant breach of trust" for the boys themselves, but also their parents.
Defence lawyer Kirsten Abercromby told the jury Hulsman was born in the Netherlands and moved to Australia when he was about 20-years-old.
She said that as a child he witnessed the "atrocities" of the Second World War, and was himself abused by "armed militants" around age 6.
She said that he had hearing impairments, was legally blind, and suffered from incontinence and a number of other health conditions.
"Whatever sentence your honour imposes, he won't be released from prison," Ms Abercromby said.
"It is overwhelming likely he won't be released."
Justice Michael Brett remanded Hulsman in custody to be sentenced on June 9.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
