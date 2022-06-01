Launceston Tornadoes skipper Keely Froling is in doubt for Saturday night's NBL1 South battle with Casey Cavaliers at Ulverstone Sports and Leisure Centre.
Froling has returned from an Australian Opals camp in Sydney where she played one friendly game against Japan.
Coach Sarah Veale said Froling's return was a day-by-day proposition.
"She's had the flu, she's still recovering but we'll see how she goes," Veale said.
"Obviously her health is more important than the game and we'll just take that one day at a time.
"At this stage she's improving every day but she's still not fully recovered though."
Veale said Froling otherwise had a great Opals experience.
"She had an awesome camp and started to feel unwell just before game one," she said.
"She still played really well in game one and then they sent her home after that because they gave her a test and she had influenza A so they had to get her out of the camp.
"One of the girls went into the camp with it and I believe some of the other girls have now got it as well so it's a bit of a shame."
Meanwhile, the Tornadoes will be without guard Micah Simpson on Saturday.
"Micah has got a personal approved leave of absence this week so she's not playing and that's significant for us because she's been outstanding," Veale said.
"We're hoping Makala Bingley will come in after she sees the physio on Thursday."
Bingley, a guard, tore a ligament in her thumb.
The Torns are eager to bounce back after falling 73-66 to Bendigo Braves last weekend.
The scoring was shared in the absence of Froling who averages more than 30 points per game.
Kelsey Griffin led the way with 18 points as Simpson, Charli Kay and Mariah Payne all reached double digits.
The Torns have dropped back to seventh on the ladder with five wins and two defeats.
They have lost two of their past three encounters. The Cavs are 10th on the table with a 4-4 win-loss record.
"Casey are going to be really tough, they're quick and experienced and they've got Monique Conti in there who is really good at a couple of things," Veale said.
"We're going to need to bring our A-game and make sure the girls understand the scout for what we have to do to stop them and take away what we can."
Veale described Conti as an experienced guard who would present a challenge for the Tornadoes' developing guards.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
