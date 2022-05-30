The Examiner
Tasmanian Government to bring on legislation to enforce compulsory voting in council elections

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated May 30 2022 - 6:03am, first published 6:01am
Compulsory voting bill for local government elections to be debated

The government will suspend debate over the 2022-23 state budget this week to debate legislation to introduce compulsory voting in local government elections.

