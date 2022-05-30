The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston female defendant liked Icebreaker top she stole

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated May 30 2022 - 8:37am, first published 6:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman guilty of stealing from employer who made her redundant

A police officer denied that a stealing charge against a young woman was payback for her making sexual assault allegations against him, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.