Bendigo proves brave in road trip

Bendigo came, saw and conquered the Launceston Tornadoes on the road as the Braves won 73-66 at Elphin Sports Centre.
The two sides entered the contest as the form teams of the NBL1 South after only dropping one game in their last five fixtures to set-up an enthralling encounter.
Both sides were without some star power with Keely Froling and Tess Magden missing the fixture due to being away on international duties on a 10-day Australian Opals' camp.
Their absences did not detract from the spectacle with the Victorians delivering a strong statement in the opening term to have an eight-point lead at the first break.
Bendigo had strength in depth with WNBL star Abigail Wehrung (12 points, 12 rebounds) having a bit-part role as Cassidy McLean (14 points, seven rebounds), Madeline Sexton (15 points), Kelly Wilson (14 points, four assists) and Megan McKay (18 points) all reaching double figures.
The visitors' scoring depth proved hard to defend against for the Tornadoes as the Braves got out to a fast start in the second term.
The Tornadoes' depth was tested with Hope Brooks, Emmerson Wells and Charli Kay playing extended minutes. Kelsey Griffin was the main focal point of the Launceston offensive movement (18 points, 15 rebounds).
The absence of Froling saw guard Micah Simpson (10 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals) and Mariah Payne (15 points) attempting more shots across the court but it was Kay (11 points, 60 per cent 3pt) who was the best from long-range.
The younger Torns found their feet in the third term after they levelled the second quarter on points. Their ball usage tidied up and they began to look more comfortable in taking quick shots.
It showed on the scoreboard as the Tornadoes sliced into the Braves' lead by three points to face a five-point deficit heading into the final change.
The experience of the Braves began to tell in the final stages as the visitors managed the clock and their lead despite the Tornadoes remaining within striking distance until the final minute.
The Tornadoes will face the Casey Cavaliers at Ulverstone on June 4.
