Bridgenorth will be eager to improve on their 67-point loss to unbeaten Launceston when the pair duel at Parrot Park in NTFAW premier round nine.
The Bobby Beams-coached side scored a crucial win against Old Scotch at NTCA Ground on Saturday.
In a game where both teams struggled to score, the Parrots kept pushing the ball forward and were rewarded with a 4.6 (30) to 1.3 (9) victory.
Bridgenorth made their move in the third term with two goals to one.
Beams said he was proud of his fourth-ranked group for getting an away win against a side above them on the ladder.
He felt the team fought well in tough dewy conditions.
The Parrots mentor said the Thistles challenged his group and they had to work hard for the victory.
"I thought our movement forward of centre was good and we looked dangerous once we got the ball in there," he said.
Beams added the midfielders worked hard and praised the backline for keeping the Thistles to one goal.
Emily Mckinnell kicked two majors while Emily Nunn and Letitia Johnston got one each.
The Parrots' best were Alice Robinson, Mckinnell, Courtney Sharman, Hannah Carr, Maddy Whitney and Johnston.
Meanwhile, Scottsdale celebrated Alex Hall's 50th club game in style with a 6.10 (46) to 4.1 (25) triumph at Bracknell.
The Magpies, who claimed their second win, were switched on from the get-go and went to quarter-time three goals ahead.
The Sharks hit back in the second stanza with two goals and kept the Pies to four behinds.
But Scottsdale got away again in the third quarter with two majors to zip.
The Magpies' best were Ellie Moore, Keeley Lester, Eboney Westwood, playing-coach Mikayla Binns, Paige McLennan and Alice Hall.
Binns kicked three goals while Rebeeca Irwin, D'Arne Mason and Eboney Westwood got one each.
Hillwood's goals came from Narine Maurangi, Sophie Brimfield, Makayla White and Abby Thompson.
Launceston and Old Launcestonians had byes.
Old Launcestonians play Hillwood at Invermay Park while Scottsdale hosts Old Scotch in the other round nine matches.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
