The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Meander Valley, George Town winners in NTFAW div one round eight

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
May 28 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRONG PERFORMANCE: George Town's Taylar Marshall kicked a goal and was in the best in her team's win against Deloraine. Picture: Paul Scambler

The round-nine battle between top-team South Launceston and third-placed Meander Valley at Youngtown Oval on Friday night presents as an enthralling NTFAW division one encounter.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.