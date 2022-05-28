The round-nine battle between top-team South Launceston and third-placed Meander Valley at Youngtown Oval on Friday night presents as an enthralling NTFAW division one encounter.
The Suns have won four on the trot since they last faced the Bulldogs.
The round-eight encounter between Meander Valley and Evandale finished with a similar result to their round-six battle a fortnight ago.
The Suns won 10.13 (73) to 2.2 (14) at Westbury on Saturday.
The Kate Bowland-coached outfit kicked two goals in each of the first three quarters and then banged on four majors in the final term.
Sophie Townsend, who booted two goals, was acknowledged as the Suns' best player.
Charlie Giddins, Shannon Crawford, Kia Rogers and Emma Groves also contributed well and hit the scoreboard. Montanna Eastley also gave her all.
Evandale got great value out of under-17 player Lydia Holz who was named their best.
Grace Gee, captain Georgia Rowley, Maggie Cuthbertson, Elizabeth Stonehouse and Nikky Sherwood were good too.
Their goals came from Anabel Thomson and Chloe Fellows.
Despite having nine outs, George Town found a way to overcome Deloraine 8.8 (56) to 3.0 (18) at Deloraine.
It was two goals apiece at quarter-time but the Saints surged with four snags in the second quarter.
Isabella Brunacci, who found the middle of big sticks once, led the way and she was well-assisted by Letitia Hancock, Sophie Cooke, Taleesha Gibbs, Taylar Marshall and Jasmine Digney.
Molly Clark and Hancock kicked two each while Marshall was among the group that kicked one.
Captain Renee Walker, who finished with a pair of goals, was the Kangaroos' best.
Tahlia Powe, Leikayla Wadley, Rebekah Dornauf, Monique Challis and Antoinette Wichmann, who kicked a major, were the other big contributors.
Longford and South Launceston had byes.
All teams are on deck in round nine. Evandale hosts Deloraine on Friday night and George Town welcomes Longford on Saturday.
