Flint strikes to spark Tasmanian riders into action at nationals

Tasmanian riders have been in the thick of the action at the Australian Mountain Bike Championships.
Izzy Flint claimed two under-23 national titles and Cam Ivory one while Scott Bowden and Daniel Aurik picked up silver medals at Awaba Mountain Bike Park in NSW.
Launceston's defending champion Sam Fox set a ferocious tempo from the start of the short-track events..
As Fox looked to accelerate to keep control of the race, he suffered a collision and slipped back allowing Dan McConnell to hit the front with three laps to go.
Canberra's 38-year-old multiple Olympian staved off all challengers to win his first national championship since 2021, producing a tight sprint finish to edge out Hobart's Rio Olympian Bowden who recorded the same time.
Fox was two seconds back in fourth.
Flint won the under-23 title by 16 seconds and Launceston Mountain Bike Club teammate Aurik came second in the under-23 men, 41 seconds behind Queensland winner Joel Dodds.
Although Fox relinquished his national jersey in the cross-country races, the tiel stayed in Launceston with Ivory taking the win on Sunday. Fox again finished fourth and Bowden was sixth.
Flint backed up with her second under-23 title, winning by a huge margin of 12:46.
Aurik again finished second to Dodds in the under-23 men's race.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.