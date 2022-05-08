Richie Porte produced a solid individual time trial to move up to 13th overall after two stages of the Giro d'Italia.
The Launceston cyclist finished 16th in the 9.2-kilometre stage around the Hungarian capital Budapest, 22 seconds behind British winner Simon Yates.
Advertisement
In what is expected to be his 17th and last Grand Tour, 37-year-old Porte is 33 seconds off the overall lead of Dutchman Mathieu Van Der Poel and two seconds ahead of INEOS Grenadiers teammate Richard Carapaz.
The race continues until May 29.
Porte is scheduled to conclude his 13-year career in the WorldTour at the Tour of Britain from September 4.
Devonport's Anya Louw claimed a podium finish in the 136km Gibraltar to Inverell one-day race.
Louw finished third with her ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast teammate Alexandra Martin-Wallace taking the win in 3:57:34.
Louw, 21, is the reigning under-23 Australian and Oceania time trial champion.
Launceston's Nicole Frain finished 14th in the Vuelta Andalucia Ruta Del Sol in Spain. Riding for Roxsolt Liv SRAM, the 29-year-old finished 12th and 10th on the first two stages.
Perth's Georgia Baker was named to contest Sunday's 111km Gran Premio Ciudad de Eibar one-day race around Eibar in Spain.
The 27-year-old dual Olympian is riding for BikeExchange-Jayco on the road as she seeks to qualify for her second Commonwealth Games on the track.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.