Georgia Baker aims for madison medal at UCI Track Nation Cup

Adam Daunt
Adam Daunt
Updated April 24 2022 - 12:16pm, first published 12:00pm
MEDAL CHANCE: Georgia Baker is a medal chance for Australia at the UCI Track Nation Cup in Glasgow. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Tasmania's Georgia Baker has scored a top 10 finish in the women's omnium in a tightly contested event at the UCI Track Nation Cup.

