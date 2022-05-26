Perth will regain prolific goal-kicker Ben Elmer for their clash against East Coast at St Helens on Saturday.
The Magpies are chasing their third victory of the season and are coming off a gallant loss to NTFA division one ladder-leader, St Pats.
"Ben's a very experienced footballer and has played TSL before and premier league," Perth coach Danny Bennett said.
"He brings a lot of experience to the group and straightens us up inside forward 50."
Elmer, who was unavailable last weekend, has kicked 10 goals including bags of four and three.
His return is all the more important considering Perth will be without defenders Ed Kiely and Cody Wilson as well as midfielder/forward Toby Henri who are unavailable.
Playing-mentor Bennett is likely to return through the reserves this weekend in another boost for the club.
He was stretchered off in the Magpies' round-four match against Old Scotch and hasn't played since.
"It was in a marking contest and I landed on the back of my head onto another player and was concussed," he said.
"I found out I had a broken C1 vertebrae (located in the neck)."
The Magpies have had a tough run with injuries this year.
Liam Kiely did his anterior cruciate ligament at training the week before round one and Josh Harris fractured his knee cap in round two. The gun recruits are both out for the season.
Bennett took positives from last weekend's 66-point defeat to the Saints.
Perth got within 10 points of St Pats early in the third quarter after trailing by 22 at quarter time.
The coach said it was pleasing to see his group could match it with a top side. Now the focus is doing it for longer periods.
Bennett, who was stoked with his troops' effort and intent, felt St Pats' experience shone through in the end.
He said the Magpies were promoting Saturday's match against East Coast as an opportunity to take down a top-tier side.
Perth, sitting sixth, has been competitive in most games with a couple of blow outs.
"It's been a very up and down campaign so far which we were expecting with our young group," Bennett said.
"We're going to have good patches and low patches and it's just about minimising the low patches now.
"Everyone is starting to gel well, we were unlucky to cop injuries to recruits early in the season which hurt a bit."
Bennett said his young team was learning a new game plan which is about moving the footy quickly and giving their forwards one-on-one contests.
In other division one matches, Meander Valley hosts Evandale, Old Launcestonians and Lilydale meet at Invermay Park while Old Scotch and St Pats battle at the NTCA Ground.
