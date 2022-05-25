Gallery: NHSSA football kicks off at Kings Meadows

The NHSSA football competition got under way on Wednesday with Queechy High and Kings Meadows battling at Kings Meadows as part of the fixture.
The foster features 10 northern high schools and 32 teams which will compete on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.
The winning boys' and girls' teams from the senior division one competitions will represent the region in the Hawks Cup statewide final in September.
They will face the high school champions from the South and North West.
Queechy took out both the boys' and girls' NHSSA division one honours last year.
Meanwhile, the NTFA and NTJFA have a new partnership with the NHSSA competition.
The two associations have banded together with AFL Tasmania to purchase new match and training balls for each school.
NTFA president Scott Rigby said it was great the association could support participation and footy programs in schools.
"It's where most of us started playing footy, and it's so important to make sure we continue to do our bit to encourage all of the future stars of the NTFA," he said.
NTJFA president Paul House said the association was proud to be on board.
"When the need for quality footballs was identified our 12 junior member clubs jumped at the opportunity to help," he said.
"Footballs are an expensive part of our sport, and anything we can do to encourage participation in footy by school age boys and girls is well worth the investment. We would love to see more youth playing footy, join junior clubs, and enjoy the sport well into adulthood."
AFL Tasmania regional manager Aaron Roberts highlighted the importance of the NHSSA.
"Many in the community don't realise that school football is still thriving and the NHSSA is a critical component in the ecosystem of AFL in northern Tasmania," he said.
NHSSA executive officer Andrew McCarthy is stoked with the initiative.
"With school and club footy at different times, clubs should be encouraging their players to play school footy and vice versa," he said.
"We should be working together as closely as possible in all aspects to ensure AFL remains strong."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
