An elderly man with a gruesome hand injury was kept waiting for more than 42 hours for emergency surgery at a Tasmanian hospital, leaving his family appalled.
"I don't blame the doctors and the nurses, I blame the system," Devonport woman Di Sheridan said on Wednesday morning as she waited to hear when her 88-year-old father would be operated on at the coronavirus-hit Launceston General Hospital.
Advertisement
"There's not enough doctors, not enough nurses and not enough theatres.
"We're spending money on sporting groups and things like that when the medical system is a shambles."
Mrs Sheridan's father, East Devonport man Trevor New, hurt his left hand in a grinder accident at his home on Monday.
Mr New's little finger was almost severed and two other fingers were cut badly, Mrs Sheridan said.
She said the little finger's bone was cut through and the finger was only attached to his hand by "a bit of skin".
She took him to the Mersey Community Hospital, where he was examined and advised to go to the LGH.
Mrs Sheridan said there was no offer of an ambulance.
She drove her father back to his home, picked up some things and drove to Launceston.
She said they arrived at about 2.30pm on Monday.
Shortly before 9am on Wednesday, she said he had still not had his operation.
Mrs Sheridan said Mr New had had to spend long periods fasting, and the Mersey staff had found he had a slow and irregular heartbeat.
"Our system, I know it's in crisis and I know the doctors and nurses can only do what they can do, but when you've got an 88-year-old person, there's got to be some consideration for age as well as urgency," she said.
"They did say they go in according to urgency."
Mrs Sheridan was hopeful her father would be okay, but expected him to lose the finger.
"He's a pretty tough old fella," she said.
Advertisement
She said the family had been told he would be one of the first patients dealt with on Wednesday.
His operation started in the morning.
Later, Mrs Sheridan said he had lost the little finger.
Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said clinicians made operational decisions every day.
"I have utmost confidence in the highly trained clinical specialists in our health services who are required to make difficult but clinically appropriate decisions to prioritise care based on well-established triage principles," Mr Rockliff said.
"These systems ensure that care is provided in order of clinical need, with those most critically unwell treated first.
Advertisement
"My office has been in communication with Mr New's family and I wish him well for his treatment and recovery."
A Health Department spokesperson said the LGH was unable to comment on individual cases for privacy reasons.
"However, the hospital strives to ensure patients are treated as quickly and as safely as possible in accordance with clinical guidelines and acuity," they said.
"It is acknowledged that waiting for treatment can be frustrating, but patients can be assured that their safety is paramount.
"Concerns regarding care can be discussed with the nurse unit manager of the ward where the patient has been admitted."
On Tuesday, Health Department secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said a "significant level of acute care demand" was affecting the LGH Emergency Department.
Advertisement
"The hospital is also managing a COVID-19 outbreak on 5D medical ward, which has been closed to new admissions, impacting on patient flow," she said.
"Patient and staff COVID screening is under way and eight patients and two staff members have tested positive to the virus."
She said people with conditions that were not life-threatening and could be treated by a GP were encouraged to reconsider attending the LGH Emergency Department during the "surge period".
"As the hospital manages increased demand for emergency services, we ask the public for their patience and understanding should they experience longer waiting times for lower acuity presentations," she said.
"LGH staff are working hard to address the high demand and the public can have confidence that the needs of emergency presentations will be met."
She said all possible bed alternatives, including already contracted private hospital beds and available district hospital beds, would be used as appropriate to support patient access and flow.
Advertisement
"If you require medical assistance that is not urgent or life-threatening, please contact Healthdirect on 1800 022 222 (https://www.healthdirect.gov.au)," she said.
"Healthdirect provides free, trusted health information and advice, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
"Alternatively, explore booking an appointment with a local GP, including available after-hours services, which are located in the Launceston CBD and Newstead."
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.