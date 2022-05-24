The Examiner
Call to halt salmon farm developments in Tasmania

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated May 24 2022 - 7:41am, first published 7:40am
A Legislative Council sub-committee has made 68 recommendations regarding fin-fish farming in Tasmania.

A sub-committee overseeing a Legislative Council inquiry into fin-fish farming says all environmental licence conditions for all existing fin-fish farms in Tasmania need to be reviewed.

