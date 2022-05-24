A sub-committee overseeing a Legislative Council inquiry into fin-fish farming says all environmental licence conditions for all existing fin-fish farms in Tasmania need to be reviewed.
The inquiry, which started in 2019, has made 68 recommendations to the government, including a call for a revised Salmon Industry Growth Plan.
It said there should be no further expansion of fin-fish farming operations until the revised plan was finalised.
The sub-committee recommended the plan involve consultation of with industry, community, and scientific stakeholders and have the ultimate goal to reduce inshore fin fish farming sites and cease operations in sensitive, sheltered and biodiverse areas.
In regards to existing fin-fish family environmental licence conditions, the committee said the licences should include defined limits of total biomass, dissolved nitrogen and other key nutrients.
The sub-committee noted that while the fin-fish industry had grown significantly in Tasmania, there were concerns returns to the government and community were insuffient so an independent review of fees and levees shuld be undertaken.
"Consideration should also be given to applying environmental bonds to ensure sufficient funds for any remedial work," the committee wrote in its final report.
It said penalties for environmental regulation breaches were set at lower levels than in some jurisdictions and should also be reviewed.
"Public confidence in prevention of industry environmental harm would be strengthened through
improved public reporting of compliance and actions taken on non-compliance," the sub-committee said.
"The sub-committee recommends the online data portal provide improved public reporting of the environmental management of Industry activities
Sub-committee chairwoman Meg Webb said evidence provided during the inquiry demonstrated a loss of public confidence over the regulation of the industry.
She said this could be rebuilt if the community had a meaningful say over activity in state waterways.
Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer said the government would consider the report.
She said the government was committed to advancing the development of its 10-year salmon plan.
Greens environment spokeswoman Rosalie Woodruff said the state government at a minimum should immediately adopt key recommendations regarding reforms to frees, environmental licences and industry transparency.
"The inquiry paints a picture of political decision-making in the absence of proper evidence-gathering, or consultation with key bodies and stakeholders," she said.
"The inquiry affirms the longstanding concern of communities and the Greens - there is no requirement for the EPA to set biomass or nitrogen limits on leases and as a consequence there is no enforceable cap on nitrogen."
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
