Why we have chosen to fight for our water

It led to the resignation of water ecologist Chris Bobbi and has led to many independent scientists and academics sounding the alarm over the management of Tasmania's most precious resource. That report, which is now public, showed that nearly half of Tasmania's rivers had experienced degradation to the ecosystem due to industrialisation. Of course, there is the age-old question of environment versus economy - which should have precedence? Well, the answer is both. There will be no hydro, hydrogen, drinking water, or water for irrigation or aquaculture without the rivers. And without the water, those industries would also suffer significant collapse, which would have a detrimental impact on Tasmania's economy and smaller communities.