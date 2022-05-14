The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Investigation

Tasmania's river system is in decline and scientists fear Battery of the Nation will topple it over

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
May 14 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WATER CONCERNS: Gary France from Tasmanian Anglers Alliance says he has watched the degradation of Tasmania's rivers over many years, and operates tourist tours on Northern Tasmanian waterways. Picture: Paul Scambler

Tasmania's largest river, the South Esk, temporarily stopped flowing in 2020, after low seasonal rainfall and large-scale industrial use placed undue pressure on the river's ecosystem and experts fear the the state faces environmental failure on the scale of the Murray Darling Basin if political ambition pursues the expansion of competing industries such as "green hydrogen" and the Battery of the Nation/Marinus Link projects.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Jarvis

Caitlin Jarvis

Senior Journalist

I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.