Water quality ignored in name of forestry

I HAVE been fishing for 38 years on Tasmania's fresh water rivers and lakes.
The size and amount of fish are growing smaller and the health of rivers are suffering.
Forestry is destroying the areas surrounding the headwaters and polluting them with chemicals. The lower regions of the rivers are suffering due to the land management not being adequate.
Cropping to the water's edge, pesticides/herbicides, nutrient run off and using too much water on crops is often a problem. It seems the quality of our potable water is being treated as a secondary issue to industry.
I understand the profits and livelihoods are seen as more important but looking after our freshwater is like blood in our veins.
Pollute it too much and you will have a stroke or heart attack. Pollute and misuse our water too much and we will have nothing left to drink or swim in or even catch some fish.
I am glad that a river health advisory program has been launched and I hope it is funded by the state and federal budgets.
Let's get this sorted for our children and leave them some healthy water.
I DO not want an electric vehicle. I am more than happy with my diesel vehicle, petrol vehicle and motorcycle, I can travel far whenever I want to.
I do not want solar panels on my home as they don't work too well at night.
If someone embraces wind turbines which don't work too well when there is no wind, install one in their front/back garden for their own personal use.
As for "saving the planet" we need to go nuclear, no emissions.
I'm fed up with being told what I need/should do. First it was "global warming" next "rising sea levels" then "climate change" when none of it happens. What new scare/fear campaign will be next?
If this sends the "tree huggers" and those who want to send us back into the dark ages into a frenzy, good. Climate change warriors are hypocrites.
HOW do you get from: the meek shall inherit the earth to the prosperity gospel?
How do you get from: the good Samaritan to locking up refugees for nine years?
How do you get from: it would be easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to get to heaven - to tax cuts for the rich and well off?
How do you get from: let he who is without sin cast the first stone to castigating those who differ from traditional gender identities?
How do you get from: suffer unto me the little children to the intolerable economic burden of child care for the less well off?
How do you get from: in my house there are many rooms to unaffordable housing and people living in cars and on the street?
For those who like to say we are a Christian country with Christian values, I think not.
THE opportunity for new police recruits to undertake their training in Launceston is an innovative idea and should be commended.
Increasing recruiting opportunities leads to greater diversity of police officers from varying backgrounds and broader perspectives, better equipped to serve our diverse communities.
Participants undertake the same training as their Rokeby counterparts, the only difference being some online delivery and live streaming from Rokeby.
Living and learning from Rokeby is not exclusive to development of camaraderie or effective police officers, as Stephen Coombs (The Examiner, May 18), seems to think.
While camaraderie of police officers is valued equally important to their personal wellbeing are their relationships outside policing and the support of their families.
I CONCUR with writer Adam Holmes and letter writer Michael House (The Examiner, May 18,19) that as a consequence of higher property prices, and shortages, rents in regional areas are rising out of all proportion to other costs that may occur for an owner.
Both state and federal governments could act to change this by putting regulations on owners and real estate agencies to cease pushing for maximum rent amounts, and the feds could regulate or halt negative gearing, or even place a surcharge on owner/renters that would support social housing, as this falls onto the shoulders of governments or religious-based providers.
I recently was paying $300 per week on a regional property that is now asking $380 per week. Totally exorbitant I say.
