The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Editorial | May 21, 2022

By Editorial
Updated May 19 2022 - 9:58pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you're not one of the estimated three million eligible Australians who's applied for a postal vote or already cast their ballot at a pre-poll station, you have an important job to do on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.